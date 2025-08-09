Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,195 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 424,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 91,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.98 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.91 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

