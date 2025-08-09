Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,208 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

