Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,415 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Greif were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $610,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,838.24. This trade represents a 71.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 2,200 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,890. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $6,448,252. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

