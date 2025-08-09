Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,021 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

