Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,304 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,304 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after buying an additional 1,125,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 883,662 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

