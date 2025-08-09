Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 320 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $574.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.00 and its 200 day moving average is $512.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

