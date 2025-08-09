Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 35,347 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $9.19 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.67.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

