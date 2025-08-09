Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 68,682 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,682 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vale were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vale by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Vale Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

