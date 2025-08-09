Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.93 million. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,494,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,214.42. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

