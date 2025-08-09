Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 97.28%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

