10,115 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $288,000. Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,063,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,032,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 895,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

