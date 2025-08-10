10,115 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $288,000. Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,063,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,032,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 895,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile



The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

