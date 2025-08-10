11,367 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

