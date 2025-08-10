113,995 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 171,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

