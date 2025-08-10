13,258 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,384,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 631,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
