13,616 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

