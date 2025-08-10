1,586 Shares in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Destiny Tech100 by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Destiny Tech100 by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Destiny Tech100 by 671.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Tech100

In other news, CEO Sohail Prasad sold 380,000 shares of Destiny Tech100 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $12,973,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,499.10. The trade was a 35.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

NYSE:DXYZ opened at $30.65 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

