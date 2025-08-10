1,948 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Stock Up 0.2%

TJAN opened at $26.64 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to January 2027 (TJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

