19,549 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

