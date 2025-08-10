2,500 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Pandora Wealth Inc.

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.16 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1621 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

