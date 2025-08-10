2,740 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of ILCG stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $102.09.
About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.