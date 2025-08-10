2,740 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.