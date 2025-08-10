3,926 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 137.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 727.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

