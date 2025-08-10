4,052 Shares in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Bought by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 606.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $54.56 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

