49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 851,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,173% from the average session volume of 66,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.73.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

