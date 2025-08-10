49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 851,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,173% from the average daily volume of 66,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

