49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 851,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,173% from the average session volume of 66,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Trading Down 20.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

