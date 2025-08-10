5,057,726 Shares in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.

Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,057,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,168,000. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF makes up about 38.1% of Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. owned 0.15% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 366.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 99,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.22 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

