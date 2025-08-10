6,331 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $50.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

