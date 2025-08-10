6,896 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

