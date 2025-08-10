7,151 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

