7,258 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

