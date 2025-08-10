8,277 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of FJAN opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

