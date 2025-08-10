8,567 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BUL stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.