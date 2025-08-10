8,958 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 9.2%

BATS CALF opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

