9,262 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

