9,618 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 135,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.