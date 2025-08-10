Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMS. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $131.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

