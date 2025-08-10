AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Barclays upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

NYSE AB opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

