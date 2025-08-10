AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

