AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,943,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,190.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 395,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 378,589 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,102,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 170,869 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 394,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

