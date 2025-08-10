AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,379 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.