AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,147,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49,307.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 500,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,753,000 after purchasing an additional 499,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,233,000 after purchasing an additional 308,168 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,497,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 195,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $259.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

