AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after acquiring an additional 234,557 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $59,068,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,744,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,415,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

