AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,047 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $385.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $387.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.