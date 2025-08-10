AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,731 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,711,000 after purchasing an additional 767,901 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,753,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,783 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,990,000 after purchasing an additional 355,722 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

