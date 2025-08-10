AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after buying an additional 779,618 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,396,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

