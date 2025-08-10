AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $435,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,119,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IAK opened at $129.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $116.86 and a twelve month high of $139.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.