ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLFree Report) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the quarter. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,317,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

(Free Report)

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.