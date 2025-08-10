ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the quarter. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,317,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.