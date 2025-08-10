Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ambev by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Ambev has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.