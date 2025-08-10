Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reservoir Media FY2027 Earnings

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a PE ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $37.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

