Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2026 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $17.28 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

